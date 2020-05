Peacefully passed away at Southlake Regional Health Centre, Newmarket on Saturday, May 9, 2020. Nelson Case of Newmarket and formerly of Mt. Albert in his 86th year. Beloved husband of June (nee Wagg) for 65 years. Loving dad of Larry (Margaret) Case and late Susan Lori (Graham) Tant. Proud grandpa of Sara, Jeff (Sarah Jane), Jeremy (Cassie) and Meghan. Cherished great grandpa of Brennan and Logan. Dear brother of late Murray (late Janet) Case and late Ken (late Marion) Case. Dear uncle of Patricia (Wayne) Kett, David (Robin) Case, late Rick (Laura) Case and their families. A celebration of Nelson's life will be held at a later date. In Nelson's memory donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation. Online condolences may be made at www.skwarchukfuneralhome.com