Peacefully, surrounded by family, at home in Keswick, on Sunday October 4, 2020, at the age of 79 years. Beloved mother of Luc Grenon (Amy), of Toronto and Caroline Quinn of Keswick. Cherished grandmother of Laura, Michael, Samantha Grenon, James and Madison Quinn. Dear sister of the late Marc Fortier (surviving wife Anne-Marie St-Onge of Ottawa). The family wish to thank Dr. Larry Alter, nurses and Personal Support Workers of C.B.I and R.S.T. and assistance of the C.L.H.I.N., and, especially Colleen PSW, for all of their wonderful care and support, "Thank You, the care and support was tremendous". Private family service. Arrangements entrusted to the M.W. Becker Funeral Home, Keswick, Ontario. In memory of Nicole, donations to a charity of your choice
would be appreciated. Sign an online book of condolences and memories at mwbeckerfuneralhome.com