Nicole Shannon Goodfellow (nee Richardson) passed away on March 7, 2020 in Newmarket, Ontario with her sister and brother at her side. Having just recently celebrated her 45th birthday, Nicole fought a long battle with breast cancer. She is survived by her son, Brady Goodfellow, her father Jack Richardson, her sister Trina Richardson, her brother Ryan Richardson, his wife Meegan and her nephew Jared. She is predeceased by her mother Carole Richardson (Goertzen) and grandparents. May you be together in eternity. She was born in Cambridge Ontario and grew up in Northern Ontario (French River, Alban, Lively). Nicole went to college in Barrie and remained in the GTA area for her adult life. Special thanks and gratitude to her sister Trina who was her main caregiver throughout Nicole's illness, Saint Elizabeth Home Nurses and the Support Staff, the Doctors, Nurses and Staff at Southlake Regional Hospital, the Stronach Regional Cancer Centre and the dedicated volunteer drivers. Nicole enjoyed watching Brady play baseball and hockey. She was a proud and dedicated hockey mom, rarely missing a game despite her illness. As a career Nicole was a meticulous event planner, weddings being her specialty. A celebration of life will be held at Egan Funeral Home, 203 Queen Street S. (Hwy. 50), Bolton (905-857-2213) on Monday, March 23 from 3 - 5 o'clock. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to the . Condolences for the family may be offered at www.EganFuneralHome.com
Published in York Region News on Mar. 13, 2020