Home

POWERED BY

Services
Egan Funeral Home
203 Queen Street South
Bolton, ON L7E 2C6
(905) 857-2213
Celebration of Life
Monday, Mar. 23, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Egan Funeral Home
203 Queen Street South
Bolton, ON L7E 2C6
View Map

Nicole Shannon Goodfellow

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nicole Shannon Goodfellow Obituary
Nicole Shannon Goodfellow (nee Richardson) passed away on March 7, 2020 in Newmarket, Ontario with her sister and brother at her side. Having just recently celebrated her 45th birthday, Nicole fought a long battle with breast cancer. She is survived by her son, Brady Goodfellow, her father Jack Richardson, her sister Trina Richardson, her brother Ryan Richardson, his wife Meegan and her nephew Jared. She is predeceased by her mother Carole Richardson (Goertzen) and grandparents. May you be together in eternity. She was born in Cambridge Ontario and grew up in Northern Ontario (French River, Alban, Lively). Nicole went to college in Barrie and remained in the GTA area for her adult life. Special thanks and gratitude to her sister Trina who was her main caregiver throughout Nicole's illness, Saint Elizabeth Home Nurses and the Support Staff, the Doctors, Nurses and Staff at Southlake Regional Hospital, the Stronach Regional Cancer Centre and the dedicated volunteer drivers. Nicole enjoyed watching Brady play baseball and hockey. She was a proud and dedicated hockey mom, rarely missing a game despite her illness. As a career Nicole was a meticulous event planner, weddings being her specialty. A celebration of life will be held at Egan Funeral Home, 203 Queen Street S. (Hwy. 50), Bolton (905-857-2213) on Monday, March 23 from 3 - 5 o'clock. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to the . Condolences for the family may be offered at www.EganFuneralHome.com
Published in York Region News on Mar. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nicole's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -