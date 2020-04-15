|
|
Peacefully at her home in Newmarket on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 in her 94th year. Norma Kay dear sister of Bernard Kay and his late wife Mary. Predeceased by her siblings and their spouses Lawrence Kay(Ann),Bernice Sedore (Bruce) and Irwin Kay. Fondly remembered by her extended family and many friends especially Laura Gray. A family graveside service will be held. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements in care of the Forrest & Taylor Funeral Home, Sutton, 905-722-3274. Memorial donations to the Salvation Army Georgina Community Church or The Gideons would be appreciated by the family. Memorial condolences may be made at www.forrestandtaylor.com
Published in York Region News on Apr. 15, 2020