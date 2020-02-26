Home

Forrest & Taylor Funeral Home
20846 Dalton Road
Sutton West, ON L0E 1R0
(905) 722-3274
Norma Smockum Obituary
The family of the late Norma Smockum wish to thank our family, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy and support during the recent passing of Mom. Thank you for celebrating Mom's life and for sharing the many stories and anecdotes. The flowers and donations were much appreciated. Our thanks to Pastor Doug for his words, to Michelle for her luncheon, and to the Forrest and Taylor Funeral Home for their dignified service. Family of Norma Smockum
Published in York Region News on Feb. 26, 2020
