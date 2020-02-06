|
|
It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our beloved husband and father, Norman Healey, on February 2, 2020 in his 92nd year at Markham Stouffville Hospital. Loving husband of June for 68 years, and loving father to Tina (Ralph), Philip (Donna), and Michael (Francine). Cherished grandfather to Jeffery (Elizabeth), Kenneth, Christopher (Kimberley), Victoria and Sarah. He will be greatly missed by sister Gladys, brother in-law Bruce, nieces, nephews and friends. Pre-deceased by sister Marian (Arthur), James and Barbara. Norman and June were married in England 1951 and arrived in Canada in 1953. Norman served in the Royal Air Force after World War II and later enjoyed a long career in Canada as a research and analytical chemist. As a very active community member, Norman was involved with the original Unionville Festival committee, member of the Unionville Home Society, group committee chair and leader for Scouts Canada (1st Unionville), as well as a long- standing member and volunteer at St. Philip's on the Hill, Anglican church. Norman was an avid ballroom dancer and over his life he also enjoyed camping, canoeing, fishing, hiking, photography, amateur radio, DIY projects and was an active gardener. His love of dancing kept him young until the end. Visitation at Chapel Ridge Funeral Home (8911 Woodbine Avenue, Markham) on Friday Feb. 7 from 2-4 pm and 7-9 pm, and a funeral service at Chapel Ridge on Saturday Feb. 8 at 2pm, reception to follow. If desired, donations may be made to the following charities: St. Philip's on the Hill Church,
Published in York Region News on Feb. 6, 2020