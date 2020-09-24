1/
Oscar Julius JAGODICS
Oscar peacefully passed away, surrounded by his family at Southlake Regional Health Centre, Newmarket on Thursday, September 17, 2020. Oscar Jagodics of the Holland Marsh at 75 years of age. Beloved husband of MaryJo (Day). Loving father of Nick (Sherri) Molnar, Jason Julius (Karen) Jagodics, Rosanna (Sean) Quinlan and Jennifer (Michael) Boylin. Proud papa of Nicholas, Austin, Makayla, Travis; Jessica Lynn, Julius; Patrick, Rosaria and Mackenzie. Dear brother of Kathy (Tom) Elliott, late Attila (Cathi) and late Mary Kovacs. Oscar will also be fondly remembered by his nieces, nephews, cousins and relatives in Hungary and United States. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic if you wish to visit the family at the funeral home an appointment needs to be made to attend the visitation. Please contact Skwarchuk Funeral Home, 30 Simcoe Rd., Bradford by phone (905-775-3335 or 1-800-209-4803) on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 after 9 a.m. to book a time to visit with the Jagodics family on Friday, September 25, 2020. Private funeral service will be held at Skwarchuk Funeral Home, followed by interment at Holy Martyrs Cemetery, Bradford. In Oscar's memory, donations may be made to OSPCA.


Published in York Region News on Sep. 24, 2020.
