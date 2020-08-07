With sadness we announce the passing of Pam Cradock (nee Corner) on July 26, 2020 in her 87th year. Predeceased by loving husband John Cradock and son Christopher Cradock. Beloved mother of Kim Steenson (Peter). The best Nana to her beloved grandchildren Matthew (Katie) Benjamin and Emily. Great-Nana to Ruby and Wells. Predeceased by parents Edward and Teresa Corner, sister Mary Lou Picard, brother John Corner and sister-in-law Jem Woodcroft. Fondly remembered by nieces and nephews and their families. Pam graduated from St. Michael School of Nursing in 1956. She then worked for York Manor Home for the Aged for 35 years until retirement, when she pursued her love of golf four times a week, and walked her precious Tessie around the neighborhood. Pam's laugh will be remembered by all who knew her along with her zest for life. Due to the world circumstances, there will be a private family burial at St. John's Cemetery. If desired, donations may be made to the Canadian Diabetes Association or the Heart and Stroke Foundation. On line condolences at www.roadhouseandrose.com