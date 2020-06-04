It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Pamela on March 28, 2020 at Bay Ridges Long Term Care Home in Pickering. Loving wife of the late Roger Welch. Beloved mother of Nicki (John Groenewegen) Kim (Jeff Burton) and Michael Welch (Rhonda). Devoted grandmother of William, Alison (James), Kristina (Zach) Andrew (Jaclyn), Justin, Lisa, Brandon and Kelly. Proud great-grandmother of Madeleine, Grace and Lucy. Due to COVID-19, a private funeral will be held. Arrangements by Dixon-Garland Funeral Home in Markham. Our family would like to extend special thanks to the staff at Bay Ridges LTC Home for their excellent care of our mother. For those who wish, memorial contributions can be made to Canadian Cancer Society or Crohn's and Colitis Canada. Online condolences can be made at www.dixongarland.com
Published in York Region News on Jun. 4, 2020.