Pamela Sylvia (Watson) Forsythe
With heavy hearts we announce the passing of our Mother on Friday, September 18, 2020 at the Newmarket Health Centre with Family by her side at the age of 87. Dearly beloved Mother of Jane (Brent), Ron (Roseanne) and Tom. Predeceased by daughter Annette May and son Bob. Proud grandmother of 8 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Loving wife of the late Ronald Sr. daughter of the late Thomas and Ethel Watson. Sister of Barb, Bob, Gary and Ralph and the late Gordon, Ron, Reg, and Laurie, Dorothy, Freda and Kay. Memories and Condolences of Pamela can be shared at www.roadhouseandrose.com. If desired, donations may made to the Leukaemia foundation. Due to Covid 19 restrictions a private Family interment will take place at Newmarket Cemetery.


Published in York Region News on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Roadhouse & Rose Funeral Home
157 Main Street South
Newmarket, ON L3Y-3Y9
