On November 8, 2020, at age 97, Pat passed away peacefully at Margaret Bahen Hospice, surrounded by his family. Devoted husband of the late Katharine (Kay) Harvey. Loving father of Joan (Gary) Basiuk, Paul (Maryanne) and Kathy (the late Ted). Proud Papa of Melissa (Stephen), Chris (Morgan), Kevin (Laura), Nicholas and Andrea, and his great grandchildren: Bennett, Elliot, Grace, Olivia and Charlotte. Long-time resident of Holland Landing. An avid walker, with and without his special companion, "Max". Always quick to smile and jest. Also an avid gardener, Pat received a 2016 Thumbs Up award for his vibrant front gardens. Spring was his favourite time of year, with everything starting, something new each day. Donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Ontario would be greatly appreciated. Cremation with private inurnment to follow. Online condolences may be made at www.skwarchukfuneralhome.com
