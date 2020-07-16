1/1
Patricia Anne "Trish" CAMPBELL
Suddenly and unexpectedly, at her home in Keswick, on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at the age of 39 years, to join her Dad in heaven. We are all facing the unexplained loss of this truly amazing woman and her place in our hearts and families. Beloved wife of 18 years of Patrick Campbell and daughter of Kathleen Cullen and the late Michael Cullen. Loving mother of Tesara Frey (Jonathan), Faith and Nicholas. Precious daughter-in-law of Jean St. Andrews and Vicky Campbell. Cherished sister of and sister-in-law of Mary and her husband Alan Christie, Chris and his wife Marlene Cullen, Roger and his wife Jen Cullen, Fran and her husband Neil Jamieson and Herb Cooke. Trish was the treasured and adored aunt of Madison, Benjamin, Tyler, Matthew, Jesse, and Travis. Along with family, Trish holds a most beloved place in the hearts of her many friends and coworkers, especially Brittany. The family will receive friends at the M.W. Becker Funeral Home, 490 The Queensway South in Keswick, on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 for public visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pandemic requirements include, no more than 40 people in the funeral home at any one time. Some may be asked to wait outside, socially distancing at all times, while others are paying their respects. Private family funeral will follow at 1:00 p.m. or viewed livestream on Facebook M.W. Becker Funeral Home. Interment, Queensville Cemetery. In memory of Trish donation to the GoFundMe https://www.gofundme.com/f/in-memory-of-trish-campbell for funeral expenses and children's education fund, would be greatly appreciated. Trish had amazing spirit, strength, courage, spunk and no-nonsense attitude. We will never forget you and your impact on our lives as it resonates in your mother, spouse, children, siblings and many, many friends.


Published in York Region News on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memories & Condolences
