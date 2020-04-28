|
|
Passed away at Aurora Resthaven, Aurora, on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at 76 years of age. Beloved wife of the late Kenneth Peterson and devoted mother of Kymm Dracup, Kyle Peterson (Andrea) and Korri Hogg (Steve). Loving grandmother of Jordynn, Kolton, Sloane and Kash. Sister of Bruce Morris (Jill). Dear daughter of the late Whittier and Norma Morris. Pat's caring ways were appreciated by all who met her. She thoroughly enjoyed people and will be missed by her many friends and family. She will also be missed by her children's friends. She treated them as family with a genuine interest in their lives. She had a zest for life. More often than not, she was the first one on the dance foor. Kenny will be happy to have his dance partner by his side once again. Very special thanks to the amazing staff of Chartwell Aurora. Cremation has already taken place. Funeral service and a Celebration of Life will take place at a later time. If desired, memorial donations in memory of Pat may be made to the Alzheimer's Society of Ontario's COVID-19 Response. On-line condolences may be made at www.roadhouseandrose.com
Published in York Region News on Apr. 28, 2020