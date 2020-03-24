|
Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family in Richmond Hill, on Monday, March 23, 2020 in her 84th year. Cherished wife of Wayne. Survived by brother George. Loving mother of Joanne, Barbara, Allison, Laura, and Sandy. Beloved Nanny to Michael, Bobby, Chris, Sheri-Lee,Rachel, Mitchell, Bryton, Arianna, Morgan, Grace, Katelyn, Carolynn, and Sara. A Private Family Service has taken place. A Celebration of Patricia's Life will be announced at a later date. Online condolences can be placed at www.roadhouseandrose.com.
Published in York Region News on Mar. 24, 2020