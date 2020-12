It is with profound sadness we announce that Pat has passed peacefully at Markham Stouffville Hospital Hospice on November 19th, 2020. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions the family will be having a memorial service in 2021. Arrangement have been entrusted with the O'Neill Funeral Home. If so desired online condolences can be left at https://www.arbormemorial.ca/en/oneill . In lieu of flowers donations in honour of Pat's life to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated by the family.