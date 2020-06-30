Patricia R. Marais
1936-06-23 - 2020-06-26
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Obituary for Patricia Rosaline Marais   Patricia Rosaline Marais, passed away peacefully, June 26, 2020, at her long term care centre, IOOF in Barrie, with family by her side.  She was a loving wife to John Marais, who passed away in 1995, mother to daughter Wendy, sons Andre and Glenn and devoted and loving grandmother to Samantha Lupusella, Jonathan Marais, Hailey Marais, Jasmine and Hillary Marais. Pat and John, emigrated from South Africa in 1964, pioneers for their friends, they inspired many to follow them. Pat, suffered from dementia and spent the last years of her life in Park Place Manor, Southlake Long Term Care and passed away at the IOOF in Barrie.  She was known for her pleasant demeanor and ready laugh, earning her the nickname, Giggles, that carried forward through each home.   We believe Pat is with her beloved, husband John, her sister Thelma and Olga and her parents in Heaven, surrounded by love. We remember her with great love and fond memories.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Region News on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved