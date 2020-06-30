Obituary for Patricia Rosaline Marais Patricia Rosaline Marais, passed away peacefully, June 26, 2020, at her long term care centre, IOOF in Barrie, with family by her side. She was a loving wife to John Marais, who passed away in 1995, mother to daughter Wendy, sons Andre and Glenn and devoted and loving grandmother to Samantha Lupusella, Jonathan Marais, Hailey Marais, Jasmine and Hillary Marais. Pat and John, emigrated from South Africa in 1964, pioneers for their friends, they inspired many to follow them. Pat, suffered from dementia and spent the last years of her life in Park Place Manor, Southlake Long Term Care and passed away at the IOOF in Barrie. She was known for her pleasant demeanor and ready laugh, earning her the nickname, Giggles, that carried forward through each home. We believe Pat is with her beloved, husband John, her sister Thelma and Olga and her parents in Heaven, surrounded by love. We remember her with great love and fond memories.



