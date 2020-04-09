|
On Thursday, April 2, 2020, Patricia (Pat to her friends), loving mother, wife and sister, passed away peacefully at Mackenzie Health after a courageous battle with cancer, at the age of 79. Much loved Mom to Shawna (Alex) and James (Cynthia), doting grandmother to Timothy and Justin. Eldest sister of Richard, Glenn, and Catherine, and the late Garry, and Susan. Aunt Pat will be sadly missed by her many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband of over 50 years, Dennis R. Young. Pat spent over 30 years working in advertising. She was a pioneer employee and President of Canadian Ad-Check Services (formerly of Maclean Hunter, now Rogers Communications). Pat was a deeply respected Past-President of the Volunteer Association Board at Mackenzie Health Hospital and volunteered with the Hospital for over 15 years following her retirement. Pat was honoured in 2013 by The Town of Richmond Hill at 51st annual Achievement Awards for her contribution to her community. Pat has been described by many as "an effervescent hostess and one of the funniest, strongest women you could meet; a person just brimming with love, light, laughter, and kindness" and her family couldn't agree more. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you continue Pat's legacy of helping the hospital and its volunteer community by donating to Mackenzie Health Volunteer Association. Condolences and memories may be forwarded through www.marshallfuneralhome.com
Published in York Region News on Apr. 9, 2020