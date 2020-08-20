1/
Patrick Francis Feeney
Peacefully at Southlake Regional Health Centre, Newmarket on Tuesday, August 11 at age of 90. Beloved wife of the late Elsa Dora (nee Babr). Survived by his four sons Michael (Cathy), Brian (Susan), Kirk and Ryan (Marie), and his brother Gerald (Verrall). Pat will be fondly remembered by his 11 grandchildren, one great granddaughter, niece and nephew. Pat is also survived by his close friends and companions Ellie and Martha Probst. He will be greatly missed by his extended family and his many friends. A private funeral was entrusted to Skinner and Middlebrook Funeral Home. Interment was at St. John's Dixie Cemetery and Crematorium Mississauga on August 17. In memory of Pat, donations can be made to the Canadian Diabetes Association.

Published in York Region News on Aug. 20, 2020.
