Patrick L. Limbert


1930 - 12
Patrick Limbert of Newmarket, Ontario passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, in Kamloops, BC aged 89 after a battle with cancer. Pat Limbert was born in England, one of six children born to Eric and Dorothy Limbert. After serving in the British Army after WW2 Pat entered show business in the UK, performing and managing variety productions. While touring with the show 'Kiss Me Goodnight Sergeant Major' he met his first wife Shirley. Together with their three sons they set off for a new life in Canada in 1964. The family settled in Newmarket, Ontario where Pat started his business, Limbert's Motors on Eagle Street. Over the years Pat's business sponsored local sports teams for young people in Newmarket. Pat also donated his time and talents to the Ontario Humane Society. After the tragic loss of his second wife Sook, Pat retired and raised their son single handedly. Together father and son travelled the world. Pat will always be remembered for his kindness, his sense of humor and his love of animals. He is survived by his sons Paul, Simon, Andrew and Patrick.
Published in York Region News on Feb. 12, 2020
