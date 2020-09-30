Patti Blouin

Passed away peacefully September 20th with friends and family by her side after a long courageous battle with cancer at her home on Landsdowne Ave. in Toronto at age 60. Survived by her loving children Joseph and Meg and her father Raymond of Aurora. Sadly missed by her brothers Richard (Aldonna), Marc (Tina) and Phil (Robyn). Predeceased by her mother Margaret. Patti will be greatly missed by her many friends in the musical and artistic communities and relatives. Cremation has taken place and in lieu of flowers or cards donations may be made to: www.pactprogram.ca
Published in York Region News on Sep. 30, 2020.