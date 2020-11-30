1/1
Peacefully at Southlake Regional Health Centre in Newmarket on Thursday November 26, 2020, at the age of 80 years. Paul, beloved husband of Sandra Beattie (nee Hill), of Keswick. Loving father of Scott Beattie (Mary), and grandfather of Jessica and Stephanie Beattie, all of Mississauga. Dear brother of Jane Hawkins (Terry Hawkins) of Keswick. Dear uncle of Stephen Trenholme of Keswick and Andrea (Dean Muir) of Newmarket. Special thanks to all of the doctors, nurses, staff and volunteers at Southlake Regional Health Centre for all of their wonderful care and support this past year and a half. Private family service. In memory of Paul, donations to Southlake Regional Health Centre would be appreciated. Sign an online book of condolences at mwbeckerfuneralhome.com


Published in York Region News on Nov. 30, 2020.
