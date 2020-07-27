Passed away peacefully close to his wife and son, after a short battle with cancer, at the age of 64. Loving and thoughtful Husband of Donna for 36 years. Proud Father of Andrew. Best Gramps to Joey. Paul is survived by his sister Nancy Hunter. Predeceased by his parents, Franklin (1983) and Eleanor (2000), and by his brother Danniel (2013). Son-in-law to the late Thomas Young (1990) and Helen O'Donnell Young (1994). Brother-in-law to Jeanette James, Gary Young (Lynn), and the late Thomas Young Jr. (2014). Survived by his nieces Stephanie Hunter-Scharlach (Ken), Katie James and Kelly James. Words that best describe Paul; funny, regal, gentleman. A special thank you to the staff and medical professionals at Southlake Regional Health Centre and Margaret Bahen Hospice in Newmarket, ON. Cremation has taken place. Private memorial service was held at Skwarchuk Funeral Home, Bradford, ON. On-line condolences can be left at www.skwarchukfuneralhome.com
. In lieu of flowers, donations are greatly appreciated in memory of Paul James to Margaret Bahen Hospice [https://www.myhospice.ca/support-my-hospice/
].