1/
Paul Harold JAMES
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully close to his wife and son, after a short battle with cancer, at the age of 64. Loving and thoughtful Husband of Donna for 36 years. Proud Father of Andrew. Best Gramps to Joey. Paul is survived by his sister Nancy Hunter. Predeceased by his parents, Franklin (1983) and Eleanor (2000), and by his brother Danniel (2013). Son-in-law to the late Thomas Young (1990) and Helen O'Donnell Young (1994). Brother-in-law to Jeanette James, Gary Young (Lynn), and the late Thomas Young Jr. (2014). Survived by his nieces Stephanie Hunter-Scharlach (Ken), Katie James and Kelly James. Words that best describe Paul; funny, regal, gentleman. A special thank you to the staff and medical professionals at Southlake Regional Health Centre and Margaret Bahen Hospice in Newmarket, ON. Cremation has taken place. Private memorial service was held at Skwarchuk Funeral Home, Bradford, ON. On-line condolences can be left at www.skwarchukfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations are greatly appreciated in memory of Paul James to Margaret Bahen Hospice [https://www.myhospice.ca/support-my-hospice/].


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Region News on Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Skwarchuk Funeral Home Lathangue Chapel
30 Simcoe Road
Bradford, ON L3Z 2A9
(905) 775-3335
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Skwarchuk Funeral Home Lathangue Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved