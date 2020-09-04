Peacefully at Southlake Regional Health Centre in Newmarket on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, in her 91st year. Beloved wife of the late Harold Lelacheur WWll Veteran (2019). Loving mother of Gordon and his wife Sandra of Aurora, and Nancy and her husband Paul Osland of Toronto. Cherished grandmother of Robyn and Kevin. Dear sister of Marion Kerr of Courtice, Ontario and of the late Joan Elliott. Pauline will be missed by relatives and friends, especially at the Club 55 in Keswick, Ontario. Special thanks to the homecare health workers for all of their wonderful care and support. Private family service. Arrangements entrusted to the M.W. Becker Funeral Home, Keswick, Ontario. In memory of Pauline, donations to Sunnybrook Veterans Program would be appreciated. Sign an online book of condolences at mwbeckerfuneralhome.com