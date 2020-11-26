Peacefully passed away at Copper Terrace Long Term Care, Chatham on Sunday, November 22, 2020 in her 99th year. Beloved wife of the late Bill Sawyer and late Harry Eade. Loving mother of Beverley (Cheryl) Eade and Stuart (Debbie) Eade. Proud grandma of John, Stephen (Joanna); Matthew, Donna (Josh) and Deanne (Ben). Dear sister of the late Ione Archer and late Ben Sinclair. Pauline will also be lovingly remembered by her great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. A private funeral service will be held at SKWARCHUK FUNERAL HOME, Bradford followed by interment at Elmvale Cemetery. In Pauline's memory, donations may be made to The Alzheimer Society or to the OSPCA. Online condolences may be made at www.skwarchukfuneralhome.com