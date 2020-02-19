Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Peter DONNELLY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter DONNELLY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Peter DONNELLY Obituary
In Loving Memory of Peter Donnelly. Passed away peacefully at Extendicare, Haliburton on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at the age of 80. Beloved husband of the late Gloria (2004). Dear father of Debbie, Trevor, Laurie and her husband John. Private Cremation Arrangements, a Celebration of Peter's Life will be held at a later date. Memorial Donations to the Salvation Army or the Multiple Sclerosis Society would be appreciated by the family and can be arranged through the Gordon A. Monk Funeral Home Ltd., P.O. Box 427, Minden, Ontario K0M 2K0. www.gordonmonkfuneralhome.com
Published in York Region News on Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -