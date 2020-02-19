|
In Loving Memory of Peter Donnelly. Passed away peacefully at Extendicare, Haliburton on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at the age of 80. Beloved husband of the late Gloria (2004). Dear father of Debbie, Trevor, Laurie and her husband John. Private Cremation Arrangements, a Celebration of Peter's Life will be held at a later date. Memorial Donations to the Salvation Army or the Multiple Sclerosis Society would be appreciated by the family and can be arranged through the Gordon A. Monk Funeral Home Ltd., P.O. Box 427, Minden, Ontario K0M 2K0. www.gordonmonkfuneralhome.com
Published in York Region News on Feb. 19, 2020