It is with great sadness that the family of Peter Smith announces his sudden passing on Tuesday, August 18th at the age of 73. Cherished husband of Katherine (nee Gastmeier) and loving father of Dawn, Andrew (Joanne), Sarah and Chris. Peter will be deeply missed by his grandchildren Lindsay and Anthony, Barb Smith and his extended family members and friends. Born and raised in Toronto with summers spent in Jackson's point, Peter settled permanently in Georgina in 1969. He will be remembered fondly by many in the community for his wonderful sense of humour, ability to fix anything and eagerness to help others. Peter had a lifelong love for animals and was happiest at home going for daily nature walks, tending to his garden and keeping busy with many projects in his workshop. A Celebration of Peter's Life will be held at the Forrest & Taylor Funeral Home in Sutton on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 2:30 P.M. with visitation from 11:00 A.M. to 2:00 P.M. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, please call the funeral home at 905-722-3274 to schedule your visitation time. In Peter's honour, memorial donations to the Georgina Food Pantry, Georgina Animal Shelter or Shades of Hope Wildlife Refuge would be greatly appreciated by the family. Memorial condolences may be made at www.forrestandtaylor.com