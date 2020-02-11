Home

of Newmarket, and formerly Toronto, passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020, in his 85th year. He is survived by Shirley, his devoted wife of 62 years. He was a loving father of Kim and Kevin (Dora) and proud grandfather of James. Peter was a favourite uncle of many nieces and nephews. He was brother to Diane Hutchings and the late Barry Hutchings. His ashes have been interred at Queensville Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held on April 18, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at the Old Town Hall (460 Botsford Street, Newmarket). The family wishes to thank the excellent staff at Simcoe Manor. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society of Canada (York Region) On-line condolences may be made at www.roadhouseandrose.com
Published in York Region News on Feb. 11, 2020
