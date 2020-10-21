HARRISON, Philip Winfield March 1931 ~ October 2020 With joyous anticipation, Philip graduated to Glory, to be forever with his Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ. Born in Toronto, eldest son of the late P.W. Harrison and Marie (Hoch) Harrison, brother of the late James Harrison, godson of Roy and Dorothy Nicol. Mourned by his wife, Sheila, son, Mark Harrison, grand daughter, Jennifer Harrison, cousins Wayne Harrison, Marilyn Butters, nieces, nephews, friends. Philip joined his father, in business, in 1951 - P.W. Harrison and Son, Insurance Brokers. He enjoyed a long, successful career, known for his integrity and excellent service. Philip was president of Independent Insurance Agents of Metropolitan Toronto, 1981. Philip was a member of Cedarview Community Church, Newmarket. Private family funeral. Gathering of family, friends, at a later date, to give glory to God, for Philip's life and legacy. "For God so loved the world, that He gave his only Son, that Whosoever believes in Him should not perish, but have everlasting life." John 3:16