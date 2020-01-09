|
|
Passed away peacefully at Southlake Regional Health Centre in Newmarket on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at the age of 87 years. Phillip, beloved husband of Avis Williams (nee Maggott) formerly of Keswick. Loving father of Emlyn Williams of Newmarket and Laureen (Wayde Jackson) of Keswick. Cherished grandfather of Madison and Kylie Williams of Newmarket and Taylor and Brittany Jackson of Keswick. Great grandfather of Hillary Lacey. Dear brother of Karl Williams (Dawn) of Brandon, Manitoba, Susan Lowers, Cecile (Arthur Pearce), and the late Ivy Noble all of Cape Town South Africa. The family received friends at the M.W. Becker Funeral Home, 490 The Queensway South, Keswick on Saturday, December 28, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., followed by a Funeral Service in the Chapel at 12 p.m. Interment Keswick Cemetery. In memory of Phillip, donations to Southlake Regional Health Centre would be appreciated. You may sign an online book of condolences at mwbeckerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Region News on Jan. 9, 2020