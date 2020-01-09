Home

POWERED BY

Services
M.W. Becker Funeral Home
490 The Queensway S.
Keswick, ON L4P 2E3
905-476-7711
Resources
More Obituaries for Phillip Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phillip Peter Williams

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Passed away peacefully at Southlake Regional Health Centre in Newmarket on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at the age of 87 years. Phillip, beloved husband of Avis Williams (nee Maggott) formerly of Keswick. Loving father of Emlyn Williams of Newmarket and Laureen (Wayde Jackson) of Keswick. Cherished grandfather of Madison and Kylie Williams of Newmarket and Taylor and Brittany Jackson of Keswick. Great grandfather of Hillary Lacey. Dear brother of Karl Williams (Dawn) of Brandon, Manitoba, Susan Lowers, Cecile (Arthur Pearce), and the late Ivy Noble all of Cape Town South Africa. The family received friends at the M.W. Becker Funeral Home, 490 The Queensway South, Keswick on Saturday, December 28, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., followed by a Funeral Service in the Chapel at 12 p.m. Interment Keswick Cemetery. In memory of Phillip, donations to Southlake Regional Health Centre would be appreciated. You may sign an online book of condolences at mwbeckerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Region News on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Phillip's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -