Phyllis Edith Hill Obituary
Phyllis Edith Hill, in her 90th year passed away peacefully, at South Lake Hospital, on Monday, April 6, 2020. Predeceased by her loving husband of 69 years, John Peter Hill. Devoted mother of Jennifer Arundell (Jack) and Brad Hill (Val). Treasured Nana of Starrlee DeGrace (Matthew) and James Arundell (Jen). Great-grandmother of T.J. Cremation has taken place and a family celebration will take place at a later date. In memory of Phyllis, donations made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to M.W. Becker Funeral Home. Sign an online book of condolences at mwbeckerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Region News on Apr. 9, 2020
