It is with great sadness to announce the passing of Pierre peacefully in his sleep at Soldiers Memorial hospital in Orillia on Monday, June 22nd in his 70th year. Devoted husband and soulmate of Sandra for 45 years. Pierre will be greatly missed by his son Rene, daughter-in-law Jennifer and grandchildren Mackenzie and Jaelyn who he adored. He will also be missed by sister-in-law Joan Porter and brother-in-law Alan Porter and nieces Alyssa and Laura Porter. Pierre attended Toronto Teachers College and received his Bachelor of Arts degree from York University. He enjoyed his long teaching career especially the last 13 years at Sacred Heart High School in Newmarket and was highly respected by his students, parents and fellow colleagues. He was a mentor to many and touched many lives. He was affectionately called "Mr. B" by his students. He loved teaching drama and special education. Pierre retired from teaching in 2004 and a few years later moved from Aurora to Orillia to enjoy retirement with Sandra. He played golf for many years and enjoyed many golf vacations to Myrtle Beach with friends. Pierre and Sandra enjoyed going to many theatre productions and live music concerts especially at Rama, the Orillia Opera House, the Kingswharf Theatre, the Gayety Theatre in Collingwood and Music on the Barge in Gravenhurst. Pierre enjoyed many timeshare vacations with his family and he so loved spending time with his son Rene, his daughter-in-law Jennifer and his grandchildren Mackenzie and Jaelyn. Pierre was grateful that he was able to go to the Willowdale Boys Reunion in Collingwood (one year ago). He was so happy to see all his old friends who he grew up with (and their wives). Though Pierre's health had been declining for years, few people knew to the extent of which he struggled. His joy for life and impressive spirit kept him pushing through the pain. No matter the circumstances, he was always determined. When anyone else would have broken, he stayed strong. A sincere thank you to the following people: Dr. Nitasha Anand, Maddie, Helmi, Dr. Karim Dharssi, Dr. John MacFayden, Andrea (Bayshore Nurse), Linsey O'Donnell (Palliative Care Coordinator), Claire Towns, Natalie (Pro Resp Care), Faye, and all the wonderful staff at Soldiers Memorial Hospital in Orillia and RVH for all their kind and compassionate care. Also want to thank friends and family for all your E-Mails, phone calls and support. A special thank you to Rene and Jennifer for all your love and support and daily phone calls and visits to Orillia with Mackenzie and Jaelyn which always lifted his spirits. Pierre loved those long daily chats with you Rene - thank you so much for your thoughtfulness. You always brightened his day. Pierre will be dearly missed by all those who knew and loved him and by all those who were touched by his generosity and kindness. He never missed a chance to tell his family how much he loved them. Pierre was a beautiful person and he will be missed by family, friends, co-workers and former students and he will remain forever in our hearts. Contributions in Pierre's memory may be made to Diabetes Canada, www.diabetes.ca
