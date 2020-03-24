Home

Forrest & Taylor Funeral Home
20846 Dalton Road
Sutton West, ON L0E 1R0
(905) 722-3274
Pierre (Peter) Simitzis

Pierre (Peter) Simitzis Obituary
Peacefully at Margaret Bahen Hospice, Newmarket, on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at the age of 61 years. Peter Simitzis of Willow Beach, beloved husband of Lenia (nee Nicolaou). Loving father of Maria and Chris. Grandfather of Alecko. Brother in law of Danny Stathopoulos and uncle of Chris and Peter. Fondly remembered by his extended family and many friends. Predeceased by his parents Panayote and Maria Simitzis and his sister Alexandra Stathopoulos. Visitation was held at the Forrest & Taylor Funeral Home, Sutton, Monday, March 23, 2020 from 2 - 4 p.m. Family Funeral Mass was celebrated at Saints Panteleimon, Anna & Paraskevi Greek Orthodox Church, Markham, Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Interment, Briar Hill Cemetery, Sutton. Memorial Donations to Margaret Bahen Hospice or the church would be appreciated by the family. Memorial condolences may be at www.forrestandtaylor.com
Published in York Region News on Mar. 24, 2020
