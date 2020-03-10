|
|
Peacefully at McKenzie Health, Richmond Hill, on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the age of 78 years after a long hard-fought health battle. Clark Elliott of Pefferlaw, beloved husband of Mary Ellen (nee Armstrong). Dear father of Jeff (Carolynn) of Pefferlaw and Mike (Cindy) of Newmarket. Loving poppa of Cole and Cooper. Dear brother of Nancy Bell (the late Glenn), Beth Warren (Ken), Eric Elliott (Darlene). Predeceased by Greig Elliott and Ralph Elliott. Brother in law of June Phillips and Hugh Armstrong (Ruth). Fondly remembered by his extended family and friends. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Clark's Life will be held at the Egypt Hall, 6756 Smith Blvd, Sutton, on Saturday, March 21, 2020 from 1:00 - 4:00 p.m. In keeping with Clark's request, please dress casual. Memorial donations to the , the Diabetes Association, the Kidney Foundation or Mackenzie Health Foundation, Dialysis Unit would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements in care of the Forrest & Taylor Funeral Home, Sutton, 905-722-3274. Memorial condolences may be made at www.forrestandtaylor.com
Published in York Region News on Mar. 10, 2020