Roadhouse & Rose Funeral Home
157 Main Street South
Newmarket, ON L3Y-3Y9
(905) 895-6631
Passed away peacefully at home on December 25, 2019 in his 77th year. Uncle of Kim Kozely of Aylmer ON; David Smith of Toronto and Steven Smith of St. Thomas ON. Great-uncle of Mila, Emma, Madison, Lucas and Ava. Brother of Mary Louise Reinke of Aylmer ON. Son of the late Arnold and Beryl Reinke. A celebration of George's life will be held at the Crow's Nest Pub (115 Prospect Street, Newmarket) on January 18, 2020 from 1-4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Southlake Foundation. Online condolences at www.roadhouseandrose.com
Published in York Region News from Jan. 3 to Jan. 10, 2020
