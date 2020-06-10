Passed away suddenly on June 4th at the age of 72. Beloved husband of Lynne, loving father of Debby (Ken), Kenn (Heather), Jeremy (Sarah) and Trevor (pre-deceased). Sadly missed by 10 grandchildren and 2 great granddaughters. Dear brother of Bill (Diana) and Barb (Jim). Pre-deceased by brothers Ted and Doug. Proud member of the Lions Club for 45 years; dedicated Oil Service Technician in the Stouffville area for over 40 years. Ralph's unique sense of humour and dedication to helping others will be greatly missed. (Family will continue to collect pop tabs on his behalf!) Condolences may be posted at www.dignitymemorial. Date for Celebration of Life to be announced."



