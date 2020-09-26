1/2
Ralph Pearson Elliott
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of our father, Ralph Elliott of Newmarket, ON. on September 19, 2020 at the age of 84. He was predeceased by his wife of 51 years, Aurore (nee Lemieux) in 2011. His parents, Harry and Lena of Lower Onslow, NS. His sister Leona McCallum of Truro NS and Joyce Harper of Toronto, ON. He is survived by his children Patricia Shaw (Philip) of Winnipeg MB, Robert (Sharon) of Newmarket and Christine (Ben McDonald) of Huntsville, ON. Grandchildren Michael (Lacey), Stephen (Angela) David, Kate and Danyka. Seven great grandchildren. Several Nieces and Nephews. Also his brother Graham of Lower Onslow NS. Cremation has taken place. A private family graveside service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke foundation or a charity of one's choice.


Published in York Region News on Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
