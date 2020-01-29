|
|
With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Ralph Vernon Stewart (April 20, 1934 - January 23, 2020). He is sadly missed by his four children, Katherine, Donna, Janet and David, son-in law Stephen, daughter-in-law Margaret and his nine grandchildren, Alexander, Lauren, Daniel, Jessamyn, Charles, Owen, Beatrice, Isabel, Allison and his wife of 13 years, Kay Skeat. Ralph was born to John and Katherine Stewart in Pictou County, Nova Scotia where he lived with his siblings Sheldon and Florence until he moved to Sackville, New Brunswick to study geology at Mount Allison University. In 1957, he married Isabel MacKinnon with whom he joyously shared his life until her passing in 2002. A talented musician, Ralph delighted all who shared in his fiddle and piano sing-alongs. He often regaled family and friends with stories of his geological prospecting adventures that spanned continents. He carried his Maritime spirit with him through the many moves he made across Canada during his career as a geologist - Elliot Lake, Baie Verte, Saint John, Thetford Mines, Calgary, Scarborough, Oshawa and Newmarket. Gracefully leaving a mark everywhere he lived, he was committed to community service and made volunteer work a priority until his health no longer allowed him to participate. His 15 years in Thetford Mines, Quebec, where he raised his family, were particularly special to him as he developed lifelong friends, made significant contributions to the United Church community, and acted as a strong role model for a generation of boys through his work with Scouts Canada. Ralph was a devoted and loyal family man and husband. He was forever courageous, gentle, kind, curious and ethically-driven with a great love of community, travel and his many close friends. The world will greatly miss him. Relatives and friends are invited to attend at McINTOSH-ANDERSON-KELLAM FUNERAL HOME LTD.,152 King St. E., Oshawa on Sunday, February 2, 2020 from 2 to 4 pm. A service to honour his life will be held at Kingsview United Church, 505 Adelaide Ave., E., Oshawa, Ontario on February 3, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Alzheimer Society of Canada. Online condolences can be shared at makfuneralhome.com
Published in York Region News on Jan. 29, 2020