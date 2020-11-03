1/1
Randall Allen "Randy" VIGGERS
October 18, 1958 - November 1, 2020 Passed away suddenly in Toronto, Ontario on Sunday, November 1, 2020, in his 62nd year. Proud father of Kristalyn (Mike), Karli (John), Mackenzie (Travis), Frank and Katarina (Jason) and an even prouder grandfather of Jack, Charlie, Cali, Theo, Pearson, and Palmer. Beloved son of Terry (Joyce) Viggers of Stouffville and Donna Ames of Mississauga; brother of Candace, Tracy (Brian), Paul, Diane, and Cory and brother-in-law to Jessica. Predeceased by brother Rob (2015). Randy will be sadly missed by his nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins and fondly remembered by his friends and acquaintances. The family will receive friends at Roadhouse & Rose Funeral Home, 157 Main Street South, Newmarket, on Thursday, November 5 from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. Funeral service will take place at Roadhouse & Rose Funeral Home on Friday, November 6 at 1 p.m. followed immediately by interment at Queensville Cemetery, Leslie St. North. Due to COVID-19 restrictions RSVP is necessary to attend, please call 905-895-6631 or email rsvp@roadhouseandrose.com. Online condolences at www.roadhouseandrose.com


Published in York Region News on Nov. 3, 2020.
