Suddenly on April 2nd, 2020 at the age of 62 (October 30th 1958) Randall (Rudy) Kenneth Gerrett loving father of James Gerrett (Danielle), son of Ralph Gerrett the late Fay Gerrett. Dear brother of Sheryl James the late Heather Stickwood (Chuck), the late James Garrett, Robin Harman (Doug) Vickie Begley, and the late Daniel Gerrett. Lovingly remembered by a vast number of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and close friends. Rudy was well known in the Keswick area. He had many friends along his journey. He will be best remembered for his big heart, sense of humour and being there for anyone who needed him. May you rest in peace. xo
Published in York Region News on Apr. 16, 2020