Raymond Dalby
Age 95, of Stratford and formerly of Newmarket, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Rotary Hospice Stratford Perth. Born in Pontarddulais, Wales, son of the late Edward and Dorothy (Scott) Dalby. Survived by his loving wife of 66years Joy (Impey) Dalby. Proud and loving father of Jon Dalby and Leslie (Scott) Goodyear. Grandfather of David (Krystal), Meaghan (Jacob), Chris (Katie) Michael, Hayley and great grandfather of Pippa. Ray will be fondly remembered by his sister Lavinia Harris. In keeping with Ray's wishes, cremation has taken place and a celebration of Ray's life will be held at a later date. As expressions of sympathy memorial donations may be made to Rotary Hospice Stratford Perth through the W. G. Young Funeral Home, 430 Huron Street, Stratford. 519.271.7411. www.wgyoungfuneralhome.com

Published in York Region News on Jul. 28, 2020.
