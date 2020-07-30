1/
Raymond Lorne Pipher
Suddenly at his home in Woodville, Ontario on Sunday, July 26, 2020, at the age of 92 years. Beloved husband of Marge Blackborow-Pipher, formerly of Keswick and of the late Eileen Pipher. Loving father of Dean Pipher, Keswick, Elizabeth (Ian Curr) of P.E.I., Doug Blackburow of Woodville, and of the late Barry Pipher and Sandra Lynn Pipher and her surviving husband Lee Forester of Vancouver. Cherished grandfather of Jesse Pipher of Holland Landing and Andrew Curr of Toronto. Dear brother of Ralph and his wife Shirley of Peterborough, Rennett (Mrs. Archie Cowey) of New Brunswick, and the late Roy and his surviving wife Ingrid Pipher of North Carolina. The family will receive friends at the M.W. Becker Funeral Home, 490 The Queensway South, Keswick, Ontario on Friday, July 31, 2020 from 12 to 1 p.m., followed by a Funeral Service in the Chapel at 1 p.m. Interment Keswick Cemetery. In memory of Raymond, donations to the Hockey association of your choice would be appreciated. Sign an online book of condolences at mwbeckerfuneralhome.com


Published in York Region News on Jul. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
M.W. Becker Funeral Home
490 The Queensway S.
Keswick, ON L4P 2E3
905-476-7711
