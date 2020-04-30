|
|
Retired INCO miner formerly of Sudbury, Ontario. Died peacefully, in his sleep, at Cedarvale Lodge in Keswick, Ontario on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at the age of 85 years. Reginald, beloved husband of Georgette Rochon (nee Michel), formerly of Sudbury and Keswick. Loving father of Suzanne and her husband Salvatore Natale of Newmarket, and Van Rochon and his wife Dayle of Brechin. Cherished grandfather of Matia and Anthony Natale, Fraser and Michel Rochon. Dear brother of Wilfred of Windsor, Helen Moore of North Carolina, Marie Carew of Essex, and of the late Phil, Irma Robb, Gilbert, Morris, Rita Archibald, Barbara Chernoby, Edward, and Irene Howard. He will be greatly missed by his nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. The family will receive friends for Prayers at the M.W. Becker Funeral Home, 490 The Queensway South, Keswick, Ontario at a date to be announced, when the Corona virus is no longer part of our lives. In lieu of flowers donations to Lung Cancer Canada would be appreciated. Sign an online book of condolences at mwbeckerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Region News on Apr. 30, 2020