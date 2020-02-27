Home

Reta Rye Obituary
The family of the late Reta Rye wish to express their sincere gratitude to family, friends, and neighbours who helped support us during our recent loss. Special thanks to Pastor Doug Newfeld for helping out during the visitation and funeral, Forrest & Taylor Funeral Home for their amazing support, to Mom's grandsons who acted as pallbearers, and Southlake Regional for their compassion-ate care. Thank you to all who sent flowers and donations, as well as to Carrie, Mom's PSW, for her care, and to Dr. George Strelioff from Woodbine Medical. We thank you for your care. Thanks to Knox United Church for use of church, and thanks to Knox Kitchen ladies for the beautiful lunch. With love, the Rye family.
Published in York Region News on Feb. 27, 2020
