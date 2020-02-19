|
Peacefully at Southlake Regional Health Centre, Newmarket, on Thursday, February 12, 2020 at the age of 87 years. Reta Rye (nee Pattenden), beloved wife of the late Bruce Rye. Dear mother of Ronald and his wife Debbie of Elliott Lake, Brian and his wife Sheila of Port Bolster, Vernon and his wife Karen of Cannington, and Susan Beardmore and her husband Gordon of Sutton. Predeceased by her daughter Sheila. Lovingly remembered by her grandchildren, Barry, Rick, Ronnie, Teresa, Justin, Douglas and Travis and her great-grandchildren. Dear sister of June Cleavely. Predeceased by her siblings Viola Tomlinson, Gorden Pattenden, Ruth Brown, Ruby Beemer, Beatrice Black, Richard Pattenden, Pearl Black, Edna Black, Russell Pattenden, and Iona Dell. Fondly remembered by her nieces, nephews, their families and her many friends. Resting at the Forrest & Taylor Funeral Home, 20846 Dalton Road, Sutton, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. on Tuesday, February 18th. Funeral service in Knox United Church, 34 Market Street, Sutton, Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. with visitation in the church from 1:00 p.m. Interment, Briar Hill Cemetery. Memorial donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or the Canadian Diabetes Association would be appreciated by the family. Memorial condolences may be made at www.forrestandtaylor.com
Published in York Region News on Feb. 19, 2020