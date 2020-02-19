Home

POWERED BY

Services
Forrest & Taylor Funeral Home
20846 Dalton Road
Sutton West, ON L0E 1R0
(905) 722-3274
Reposing
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Forrest & Taylor Funeral Home
20846 Dalton Road
Sutton West, ON L0E 1R0
View Map
Reposing
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Forrest & Taylor Funeral Home
20846 Dalton Road
Sutton West, ON L0E 1R0
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
1:00 PM
Knox United Church
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
2:00 PM
Knox United Church
34 Market Street
Sutton, ON
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Reta Rye
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Reta Sophia Rye

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Reta Sophia Rye Obituary
Peacefully at Southlake Regional Health Centre, Newmarket, on Thursday, February 12, 2020 at the age of 87 years. Reta Rye (nee Pattenden), beloved wife of the late Bruce Rye. Dear mother of Ronald and his wife Debbie of Elliott Lake, Brian and his wife Sheila of Port Bolster, Vernon and his wife Karen of Cannington, and Susan Beardmore and her husband Gordon of Sutton. Predeceased by her daughter Sheila. Lovingly remembered by her grandchildren, Barry, Rick, Ronnie, Teresa, Justin, Douglas and Travis and her great-grandchildren. Dear sister of June Cleavely. Predeceased by her siblings Viola Tomlinson, Gorden Pattenden, Ruth Brown, Ruby Beemer, Beatrice Black, Richard Pattenden, Pearl Black, Edna Black, Russell Pattenden, and Iona Dell. Fondly remembered by her nieces, nephews, their families and her many friends. Resting at the Forrest & Taylor Funeral Home, 20846 Dalton Road, Sutton, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. on Tuesday, February 18th. Funeral service in Knox United Church, 34 Market Street, Sutton, Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. with visitation in the church from 1:00 p.m. Interment, Briar Hill Cemetery. Memorial donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or the Canadian Diabetes Association would be appreciated by the family. Memorial condolences may be made at www.forrestandtaylor.com
Published in York Region News on Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Reta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -