Passed away when sleeping at Cedarvale Lodge, Keswick. Max Mate, beloved husband and companion of Myrtle (nee Norris) for 65 years. Special father of Bill Price and his wife Shirley and the late Ron Price (December 23, 2019). Loving Grandfather of Debra (Frank Iacino) and Diana (Joe Marin) and Great Grandpa of Sarah, Noah and Billy. Dear brother of retired Anglican Bishop Martin Mate (late wife Florence), Violet Randell (late husband Harvey). Survived by his extended family and many friends. Many thanks to everyone at Cedarvale Lodge for their care for the past five years. Funeral Service in the chapel of the Forrest & Taylor Funeral Home, 20846 Dalton Road, Sutton, Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. with visitation from 1:00 p.m. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, please call the funeral home at 905-722-3274 to confirm your attendance. Interment, Briar Hill Cemetery, Sutton. Donations to St. James Anglican Church, Sutton, would be appreciated by the family. Memorial condolences may be made at www.forrestandtaylor.com