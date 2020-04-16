Home

POWERED BY

Services
Forrest & Taylor Funeral Home
20846 Dalton Road
Sutton West, ON L0E 1R0
(905) 722-3274
Resources
More Obituaries for Rhoda Perry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rhoda A. Perry

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rhoda A. Perry Obituary
Peacefully at Uxbridge Cottage Hospital on Sunday, April 5, 2020 at the age of 78. Rhoda Perry of Pefferlaw, beloved wife of the late Douglas Perry. Loving mother of Keith Perry and grandmother of Taylor and Douglas. Dear sister-in-law of Verna Painting (Roger), Marlene Watson (Ron) and Irene Squire. Fondly remembered by her extended family and friends. Cremation. Future interment of cremated remains, Cooke's Cemetery, Pefferlaw. Arrangements in care of the Forrest & Taylor Funeral Home, Sutton, 905-722-3274. Memorial condolences may be made at www.forrestandtaylor.com
Published in York Region News on Apr. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rhoda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -