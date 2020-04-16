|
Peacefully at Uxbridge Cottage Hospital on Sunday, April 5, 2020 at the age of 78. Rhoda Perry of Pefferlaw, beloved wife of the late Douglas Perry. Loving mother of Keith Perry and grandmother of Taylor and Douglas. Dear sister-in-law of Verna Painting (Roger), Marlene Watson (Ron) and Irene Squire. Fondly remembered by her extended family and friends. Cremation. Future interment of cremated remains, Cooke's Cemetery, Pefferlaw. Arrangements in care of the Forrest & Taylor Funeral Home, Sutton, 905-722-3274. Memorial condolences may be made at www.forrestandtaylor.com
Published in York Region News on Apr. 16, 2020