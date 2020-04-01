|
|
Our family lost the most incredible man. Richard Dennis Irving, affectionately known as Rick or Ricky, passed away peacefully on March 27th, surrounded by the love of his family. He was 64 years young. Rick was a loving son, born on March 2, 1956 to Robert and Olga Irving (nee Badiuk). He is predeceased by his mother and will be sorely missed by his father. Rick spent 39 wonderful years with the love of his life Wendy (nee Dingman). He was a loving father to Jason Doble (Diane Rice) and Jennifer (James Chant). Rick was a caring sibling to his late brother Robbie and his baby sister Charlene. He will be missed by his brothers-in-law Paul Gerrard and Shawn Dingman (Debbie). Rick was a doting uncle to PJ, Kaitlyn and Kristen Gerrard, and Shawna Dingman. Rick was a beloved nephew and cousin to many and maintained a close connection to his extended family. Above all, Rick's most poignant role was that of Papa. To say he loved his grandsons Tyler and Hunter Doble and Ethan and Benjamin Chant is a massive understatement. Rick was a dedicated employee of CN Rail for 35 years and maintained lifelong friendships with his coworkers. In retirement Rick was a crossing guard for the Township of Uxbridge. He also shared his passion for the railway and his community by volunteering with the York-Durham Heritage Railway. Aside from being a proud family man, he was especially proud of his father's service in the Royal Canadian Navy and his Mother's Ukrainian heritage. He will be missed for his vast knowledge that gained him the affectionate nickname of "Rickopedia" amongst his family and friends. His love for his family will be felt always and his boisterous laugh will be heard forever by those who had the pleasure of knowing him. A celebration of life will be held for Rick at a later date. In honour of our beloved Ricky, please consider a donation to the Uxbridge Cottage Hospital. He often credited that hospital to saving his life and always had great respect for the health care professionals who work there. Arragnements have been entrusted to the Low & Low Funeral, 23 Main Street, Uxbridge (905-852-3073). Online condolences can be made at www.lowandlow.ca
Published in York Region News on Apr. 1, 2020