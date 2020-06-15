It is with great sadness, we announce the passing of Richard "Brent" Stachel on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Markham-Stouffville Hospital surrounded by his wife and children. Loving husband and best friend of wife Terry Stachel for nearly 44 years. Very dear father of Melissa Fellin (Mark Fellin) and Brook Stachel, "Papa" of Wesley Fellin, Madison Fellin and Christian Fellin. Brent was the son of the late Alfred Stachel and the late Shirley McCullough, brother of the late Brian Stachel, Brett Stachel, Bradley Stachel, Angela Stachel and Kelvin Kelsey. Brent was born in Kingston, Ontario on December 12, 1954. Brent met Terry at Markham High School in 1971 where they became high school sweethearts. Brent and Terry moved to Stouffville in 1976 and were married the same year. Brent was Terry's best friend, soul mate and the love of her life. Brent worked for IBM for 30+ years. Brent lived life to the fullest, playing and coaching hockey, playing baseball, golfing and attending concerts and music festivals. He touched the lives of so many people and loved the community of Stouffville. Brent will be sadly missed by his family, the many friends he has made throughout the years, the players he coached, his teammates and his community. There will be a private funeral service for the family. When it is safe to do so, the Stachel family will hold a celebration of life event for Brent. In lieu of flowers, make a donation in Brent's memory to Kids First Fund for Hockey, Tipperary Care Fund and/or Stouffville Food Bank. Online condolences may be made at www.dixongarland.com
Published in York Region News on Jun. 15, 2020.