Peacefully at Margaret Bahen Hospice, Newmarket on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at the age of 72 years. Sterl Hutchinson, loving father of Sean and Justin (Crystal). Cherished grandfather of Nathan. Beloved brother of Maisie (Richard), Jim, Earl (Susie) and Linda (Gord). Predeceased by his parents William and Evelyn and his brothers Chris and Gerry. Fondly remembered by his nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends. A Celebration of Richard's Life will be held in the Royal Canadian Legion, Branch 356, Sutton, Sunday May 3, 2020 from 1:00 - 4:00 p.m. Memorial donations to Margaret Bahen Hospice would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements in care of the Forrest & Taylor Funeral Home, 905-722-3274. Memorial condolence may be made at www.forrestandtaylor.com
Published in York Region News on Jan. 8, 2020