Home

POWERED BY

Services
Forrest & Taylor Funeral Home
20846 Dalton Road
Sutton West, ON L0E 1R0
(905) 722-3274
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Hutchinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Stirling Hutchinson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Stirling Hutchinson Obituary
Peacefully at Margaret Bahen Hospice, Newmarket on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at the age of 72 years. Sterl Hutchinson, loving father of Sean and Justin (Crystal). Cherished grandfather of Nathan. Beloved brother of Maisie (Richard), Jim, Earl (Susie) and Linda (Gord). Predeceased by his parents William and Evelyn and his brothers Chris and Gerry. Fondly remembered by his nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends. A Celebration of Richard's Life will be held in the Royal Canadian Legion, Branch 356, Sutton, Sunday May 3, 2020 from 1:00 - 4:00 p.m. Memorial donations to Margaret Bahen Hospice would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements in care of the Forrest & Taylor Funeral Home, 905-722-3274. Memorial condolence may be made at www.forrestandtaylor.com
Published in York Region News on Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -